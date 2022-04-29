Bengals take Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 60th overall pick in the second round on Friday night.

Taylor-Britt is the first Husker cornerback drafted since 2014 when Stanley Jean-Baptiste went to the Saints in the second round.

At the NFL combine, Taylor-Britt weighed 196 pounds and is 5-foot-11. His official 40 time was 4.38, ranking him No. 24 amount the fastest in the combine and the seventh fastest cornerback.

At Nebraska, Taylor-Britt was named Second-Team All-Big Ten by the conference coaches in 2020 and 2021 and received the media's honor in 2021. He started 28 games in three seasons and played in 11 as a freshman in 2018.

The high school quarterback developed into one of the top cornerbacks in the league and tallied a career-high 51 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, a career-high 11 pass breakups, one interception and one blocked kick in 2021.

Taylor-Britt left Nebraska with 140 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, six interceptions and 27 pass breakups.