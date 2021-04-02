Nebraska started its 2023 recruiting class off in a big way as tight end Ben Brahmer committed to the Huskers on Friday. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound athlete chose the NU over an offer from Iowa State and early interest from dozens of other Power 5 programs. Brahmer becomes the first known commit in Nebraska's 2023 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Brahmer means for the Huskers.

1. Not only is Ben Brahmer an excellent athlete, but he's one of the top in-state prospects in the state for the 2023 recruiting class. It's no secret that in-state recruiting has come under fire recently as it relates to the 2022 class so to get a player like Brahmer in the boat this early is a big deal for the Huskers. In-state recruiter Barrett Ruud, tight ends coach Sean Beckton and head coach Scott Frost all played a large role in Brahmer deciding to commit this early. 2. The 2023 crop of in-state talent is once again very deep. Now that Brahmer is in the boat he can become a big peer recruiter to the other in-state prospects that have already landed offers from the Huskers as well with many of the other top 2023 targets that are out there. 3. You can't coach size, athleticism and competitiveness and Brahmer has all of those in spades. He's already a verified 6-foot-6, 200-pounds with a tremendous frame to continue adding muscle mass on. He's also a very competitive and driven individual. Last summer, before his sophomore season, he competed against the likes of Thomas Fidone, James Carnie, Kaden Helms and other tight ends with Division I offers and more than proved he belonged.

4. Brahmer will be a big-time weapon in Nebraska's offense as he is someone that has skills of a wide receiver in a tight end's body. He will be able to play in-line or be able to split out. He has the speed to stretch the field and the size to create mismatches. 5. You can get a sense for Brahmer's hands and overall ball skills from watching his film. He has great hand-eye coordination and makes extremely difficult catches look routine. He had 747 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore. 6. Brahmer will end up being one of the top overall tight ends in the region, if not in the country, by this time next year. While you'd like to be able to keep all of the top in-state players at home each year, landing Brahmer eases the blow of losing out on in-state tight ends like Micah Riley-Ducker and Kaden Helms in the 2022 recruiting class. 7. Brahmer is the total package on and off of the field. He's a coach's son that has grown up around the game his entire life and a tremendous student in the classroom. He's very mature for his age and isn't one to play games which is part of the reason why he decided to go ahead and commit this early. He will be a great leader in this class and representative of Nebraska.

