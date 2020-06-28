HuskerOnline - Beatrice product Tucker Timmerman is Husker baseball's 2nd 2023 commit

Beatrice product Tucker Timmerman is Husker baseball's 2nd 2023 commit
The Nebraska baseball program recently added their second verbal commitment to their Class of 2023 with in-state two-way player Tucker Timmerman.The right-handed pitcher and infielder out of Beatri...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news