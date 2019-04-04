Nebraska baseball will return to Haymarket Park this weekend to host Purdue in a three-game series on Military Appreciation Weekend. The Huskers are sitting at 14-9 overall and 4-2 in Big Ten Conference play.

Last weekend, the Huskers dropped their series against Minnesota in Minneapolis. The first game resulted in a 5-2 loss in 10 innings, before NU bounced back strong to win Game 2, 10-1. In game three, Nebraska had a chance to take the series, but instead, lost 3-2 on a walk-off.

Following the loss, NU traveled to Kansas State University on Tuesday night to secure a 7-0 win in the midweek game.

Big Ten opponent, Purdue, holds a record of 10-17 and is 4-1 in conference play. The Boilermakers are coming off a Wednesday night loss to Indiana State. Last weekend, the team took two games against Penn State, before the third was cancelled due to weather conditions.

The Huskers and the Boilermakers first pitch of the series is set for 6:35 p.m. on Friday evening and they will play Game 2 at 2:05 p.m. on Saturday. The series will finish out on Sunday with a 12:05 p.m. start at Haymarket Park.