The Nebraska baseball team (3-1) heads to Surprise, Arizona, this weekend for the Big Ten/Pac-12 challenge. The Huskers will play a four-game series against Oregon State (4-0) with Game 1 beginning on Thursday and the final one wrapping up Sunday. The Huskers look to build on the momentum from their season-opener at UC Riverside. Last weekend, NU won three out of its four games against the Highlanders to start off the season with a winning record. In their three wins, the Huskers showed offense production but also struggled on defense at times. Nebraska will be tested on all sides of the ball this weekend, facing the 2018 College World Series champions. The Huskers' schedule doesn't get any easier in the coming weeks. After the series in Arizona, the team will play its following three games on the road before returning home to face in-state UNO on March 5.

Probable starters

Thursday, 2 p.m.: LHP Kyle Perry (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Kevin Abel (0-0) Friday, 2 p.m.: RHP Chad Luensmann (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Bryce Fehmel (1-0) Saturday, 6 p.m.: LHP Nate Fisher (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Sam Tweedt (0-0) Sunday, 10 a.m.: RHP Colby Gomes (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Grant Gambrell (0-0) ***All four games can be heard on Husker Sports Network.

What to watch for

Kyle Perry's start: Freshman left-handed pitcher will make his first career start on Thursday afternoon against the Beavers. The Millard South graduate only pitched 0.1 innings in the Huskers third game against UC Riverside, but got the team out of a seventh-inning bind. On Tuesday, head coach Darin Erstad spoke highly of the freshman pitcher saying he's "always projected him as a starter." The weather forecast: The Huskers play their four-game series in Surprise, Arizona, this weekend with the first game set for 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Weather could be a factor, though, with a steady rain forecasted for the morning hours with showers continuing through the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent, with as much as a quarter-inch expected throughout the day. Don't be surprised if you see a doubleheader played on either Friday or Saturday. New faces: NU's roster is full of new names, and the Huskers secured a top-25 recruiting class coming into the season. In the Huskers first outing, the newcomers showed potential with six of them batting throughout the series. Three new pitchers also saw time on the mound, in the form of freshman Kyle Perry, freshman Shay Schanaman and freshman Colby Gomes. Perry and Gomes will have a chance to build on that momentum against Oregon State, with Perry starting on Thursday and Gomes getting the call on Sunday.

Know your opponent