Baseball Weekend Preview: Ohio State

The Nebraska baseball team (9-14, 1-2 Big Ten) is set to hit the road for the first Big Ten matchup away from home against Ohio State (8-13, 0-1 Big Ten). The Huskers will be on the lookout for their first Big Ten series win in the three-game series in Columbus, Ohio. Friday's first pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m., followed by a 2:05 p.m. start time on Saturday and 12:05 p.m. on Sunday.

NU has hit a rough patch of play in the past week after taking their first conference game 13-9 over Michigan. The Huskers lost games two and three to the Wolverines 8-6 and 6-1 respectively to drop that series. Following that, the Big Red headed to Omaha to play Creighton on Tuesday where they lost 3-2. Nebraska is still yet to win a series this year that is three games or more.

The Buckeyes are also coming off a weekend series and a midweek game where they were set to play Purdue in three games, followed by Toledo on Wednesday. OSU started the weekend falling to the Boilermakers 7-5 on Friday, and that game ended up being the only one played over the weekend. The second and third games of that series were canceled, and the next matchup for Ohio State was Toledo on Wednesday. The Rockets took down the Buckeyes 7-6, leaving them winless last week.