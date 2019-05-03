Nebraska baseball (23-16, 12-6 Big Ten) will travel to Evanston, Illinois, this weekend to take on Northwestern University (19-22, 6-9 Big Ten) in a three-game series beginning on Saturday afternoon. The Huskers are coming off a series loss to Illinois at Haymarket Park. The team lost the first and third games of the weekend, but secured a walk-off win in Game 2 on Saturday. The Wildcats won a mid-week game against Illinois State on Wednesday afternoon before their second scheduled game against Iowa was cancelled.

This weekend's series will kick off with a 2 p.m. first pitch on Saturday afternoon. Game 2 will follow on Sunday at 1 p.m. and the series finale will be played on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

Probable starters

Saturday, 2 p.m.: RHP Matt Waldron (5-1, 2.37 ERA) vs. Ryan Bader (1-3) Sunday, 1 p.m.: LHP Nate Fisher (4-2, 3.00 ERA) vs. Mike Doherty (2-1) Monday, 3:30 p.m.: RHP Reece Eddins (4-2, 4.08 ERA) vs. TBA

What to watch for

Continued success for starters: The Huskers starting pitchers have found success on the mound since beginning Big Ten Conference play in March. The trio of seniors, Matt Waldron, Nate Fisher and Reece Eddins, have played a combined 114 innings. Over that time they have combined for 79 strikeouts and only walked 18 batters. The three have a win, loss record of 9-2 in Big Ten play, and will try to build on that this weekend at Northwestern. Aaron Palensky leads team: The Huskers will look to continue success at the plate in Evanston this weekend. Nebraska has been led by Aaron Palensky who ranks 11th in the conference in batting average. The sophomore leads the team in hits with 51 and 31 total runs scored. Conference standings: This weekend the Huskers look to increase their stake in the conference. Currently, the team sits in third place in the Big Ten with a winning percentage of 0.667. Nebraska only sits behind Michigan and Indiana in the conference standings with Iowa and Illinois close behind. The Huskers will close out conference play at home against Michigan in a series that begins on May 16.



Know your opponent