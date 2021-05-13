HuskerOnline - Baseball Weekend Preview: Northwestern

The Nebraska baseball team (23-11) will return home this weekend for a three-game series against Northwestern (12-16). The Huskers are coming off a pod series against Indiana and Rutgers where they won three out of four games. NU split games with the Hoosiers and took both from the Scarlet Knights.

Last weekend was a bounce-back weekend for the Big Red after they were swept by Rutgers the week prior. Nebraska started the weekend with a win over nationally-ranked Indiana 7-6 with a walk-off single. The following day the Huskers fell to the Hoosiers 4-2 in game one of the doubleheader, but NU came back later in the day with a dominant 15-5 win over Rutgers. To close out the series, the Big Red took the final game over the Scarlet Knights 7-6 in a game that went 13 innings.

Last weekend was the first time that Nebraska had matched up against Indiana, who sat atop the Big Ten. After taking two games from Rutgers, the Hoosiers were on a roll until the Huskers took them down. NU will have two more games against Indiana following the Northwestern series. However, the wins against Rutgers meant more for the Big Red's mentality as they were able to bounce back from being swept by them.

Northwestern is coming off more than a two-week break after they were put on hold due to COVID-19 precautions. The last time the Wildcats were in action was in a pod series against Maryland and Iowa where they lost all four games. Before that series, Northwestern also lost the final game of their series against Indiana, so they have lost five straight. The Wildcats still rank first in the nation in home runs, averaging 1.93 per game.