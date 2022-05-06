Baseball Weekend Preview: Minnesota

The Nebraska baseball team (18-25, 6-9 Big Ten) will head North to play a Big Ten series on the road against Minnesota (12-30, 2-13 Big Ten). The Huskers will play three games against the Gophers with the first starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Saturday will see the second game of the series at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday's 1:00 p.m. start will round out the weekend. NU didn't see any midweek action this week for the first time in over a month. The Big Red's last matchup was last weekend against Iowa where the Hawkeyes took the three-game series 2-1. Iowa won the first game in a pitchers' duel 1-0, but Nebraska took the second 12-1. The final game of the series went to extra innings after being tied 3-3, and the Hawkeyes scored two runs in the tenth inning to take the series. This marked the third straight Big Ten series loss for the Huskers, the last win coming against Ohio State in a three-game sweep. Minnesota is coming off an ugly weekend against Michigan State where the Gophers were swept in three games. An 8-4 loss in the first, followed by a 2-1 loss in the second and a final 9-7 loss saw them get swept for the third time this season. Minnesota is yet to win a series this season in the Big Ten, but have taken a game from their series against Penn State and Rutgers. The Gophers' 2-13 conference record has them in last in the Big Ten.

Probable Starters

Friday, 6:30 p.m.: RHP Shay Schanaman (2-7, 4.00 ERA) vs. RHP Sam Ireland (4-4, 4.50 ERA) Saturday, 6:00 p.m.: LHP Emmett Olson (2-3, 2.28 ERA) vs. RHP J.P. Massey (2-6, 5.29 ERA) Sunday, 1:00 p.m.: TBD vs. RHP Aidan Maldonado (1-3, 4.42 ERA)

What to watch for

Anglim's home run power Garrett Anglim tied a school record in NU's 12-1 win over Iowa last weekend when he hit three home runs. The redshirt freshman went 3-4 from the batter's box and all three hits were over the fence. Anglim racked up five RBI in that game and became the fifth player in Big Red history to hit three homers in one game. The three home runs came in each of the first three innings, making him the first Nebraska player to hit homers in three consecutive innings. Olson settles in as a starter Lefty Emmett Olson has become a regular starter for the Huskers in more recent weeks. The sophomore has started five games so far this season, gathering a 1-2 record with a 1.95 ERA in those starts. Overall, the lefty leads the Big Ten with a 2.28 ERA in 47.1 innings pitched in 16 appearances. The best of the starts came last weekend when Olson dealt a full game seven-inning outing in NU's 12-1 win over Iowa. Streaky bats The Big Red are hitting .245 as a team with 38 homers on the season. On top of that, they tend to score runs in streaks. In their past six games, Nebraska has scored double-digit runs in three of them and winning four of them. However, in the two losses, the team scored a total of three runs. There is a high chance the Huskers can get on Minnesota's starters early, and if they do, the runs could pile in.

Know your opponent