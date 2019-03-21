Nebraska baseball will host Michigan State University this weekend in the team's Big Ten Conference opener beginning on Friday afternoon. The Huskers are sitting at 8-7 on the season while the Spartans are 3-15 overall. After several weather-related cancelations, the Huskers played their home-opener against Air Force earlier this week. NU took the series at Haymarket Park with a close, 7-6 win on Tuesday, and a 12-3 win on Wednesday. Michigan State was set to play Central Michigan in its own home-opener on Wednesday, but the game was postponed due to weather. Earlier this season, the Spartans recorded a loss against Appalachian State before being swept by the University of Connecticut last weekend. Originally, Game 1 of Nebraska and Michigan State's series was set for Friday night, but due to poor weather predictions the school announced a schedule change on Thursday afternoon. The teams will now play a double header on Friday with the first pitch set for 3:05 p.m.. The second game will be 45 minutes after the first and Game 3 will be played on Saturday beginning at 2:05 p.m.

Probable starters

Friday, 3:05 p.m.: RHP Matt Waldron (2-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. Mason Erla (1-3) Friday, Game 2 of double header: LHP Nate Fisher (2-1, 3.15 ERA) vs. Mitchell Tyranski (0-3) Saturday, 2:05 p.m.: TBA vs. Jarret Olson (0-2) ***All three games can be heard on Husker Sports Network and viewed on BTN Plus.

What to watch for

Hot bats: In Nebraska's 12-3 win over Air Force in Game 2 of the Huskers home-opener, the team was led by strong offensive play throughout the game. NU scored its 12 runs off of 11 hits on Wednesday with several players recording more than one. Junior Mojo Hagge led the team with three hits while freshman Cam Chick and senior Alex Henwood recorded two apiece. Several other Husker players also found success at the plate, and Nebraska will look to continue that trend against Michigan State. Currently, the team is third in the Big Ten in batting average. Senior Matt Waldron: The senior pitched has started two games this season, along with two other relief appearances. The right-handed pitcher has struck out 26 batters this year and leads the conference in his strikeout-to-walk ratio at 13.00. Waldron's ERA is also a team-high so far, with a mark of 2.25. Redemption from previous meeting: In 2018, the Huskers met the Spartans in a three-game series in East Lansing in the beginning of April. While Game 2 of the series was canceled due to weather, the Spartans took the series with a 17-5 win and a 5-3 win in the other two games. This year, NU will look to its pitching depth and strong offensive play to hold off MSU's bats and secure its first Big Ten win. Kyle Perry to continue success: The freshman left-handed pitcher had an impressive showing in the Huskers second game against Air Force only allowing six hits and one run during his time on the mound. Over 4.0 innings pitched, Perry struck out nine of 18 batters faced. If the freshman is utilized in a relief role this weekend then he will try to build on his solid performance against Air Force.

