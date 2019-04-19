The Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-11, 10-2 Big Ten) will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (19-14, 7-5 Big Ten) in Iowa City to cap off what has been one of the busiest weeks for the team all year. Nebraska is looking to bounce back from what some might call a disappointing stretch of games during the week. The Huskers were able to take care of business against Omaha and come away with the win, but an inability to score against Kansas State on Tuesday has left the Nebraska fans wanting a little more. The series against the Hawkeyes will be the fifth conference series of the year for Nebraska, coming off the heels of a sweep of Penn State. Players know Nebraska fans put a little extra emphasis any time a team plays Iowa, but they take their games one series at a time and no one knows that more than head coach Darin Erstad. "I have no interest in even letting an external force control how we go about our business," Erstad said. "I'm a strong believer in [not letting] things outside of your control dictating how you're going to go about your business. If we have to look for reasons to get up for a game, we've got problems." Following the series at Iowa, the Huskers will travel back north to face Creighton in the season rubber match with first pitch set for 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Probable Starters

Friday 6:05 p.m.: RHP Matt Waldron (5-0, 1.76 ERA) vs RHP Cole McDonald (3-3, 3.96 ERA) Saturday 2:05 p.m.: LHP Nate Fisher (4-1, 2.28 ERA) vs LHP Cam Baumann (2-2, 5.31 ERA) Sunday 1:05 p.m.: RHP Reece Eddins (3-2, 4.37 ERA) vs RHP Grant Judkins(4-3, 1.95 ERA)

What to watch for

No lead safe against Hawkeyes: One of Iowa's strong suits is their ability to come back and win games against opponents. On the flip side, Nebraska is one of the better teams when being able to get out in front first and also hold a lead. So far this season, the Hawkeyes have come behind to win in 11 games, including their last two while Nebraska has been able to boast a 13-3 record when scoring first. It will be key for the Huskers to jump on the Hawkeyes early and be able to fend them off with bullpen pitching late in the game. Waldron climbing career lists: Senior pitcher Matt Waldron is slowly making his case for one of the best pitchers Nebraska has seen over his career, currently climbing the career rankings in both innings pitched and strikeouts record. Waldron sits at 251.0 IP and is currently only 1.1 IP away from joining the top-10 in innings pitched and while also being three strikeouts away from jumping to seventh all-time in career strikeouts for the Huskers, sitting at 210. Waldron has been a key member of the rotation for Nebraska so look for him to be a nice momentum-maker heading into the weekend. Huskers chasing Big Ten crown: The Huskers are heading into Iowa holding a strong record of 10-2 in the Big Ten, good enough for first place in the conference. Not to discount the strong start, but Nebraska's conference schedule does get much tougher the remainder of the year. The four conference opponents the Huskers have faced so far this season have a combined record of only 52-82 and hold an average RPI ranking of 152. The back half of this season is a different story. Iowa, Illinois, Northwestern, and Michigan hold a combined record of 81-55 while averaging an RPI of 70. The Huskers success so far this season shouldn't go unnoticed, but there is still a long way to go to prove to everyone else that they should be atop the Big Ten standings.

Know your opponent