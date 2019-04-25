Nebraska (22-14, 11-4 Big Ten) returns to Haymarket Park this weekend to take on Illinois (26-13, 6-6) in a three-game series. The Huskers are 8-2 at home this season. NU looks to regain momentum heading into the weekend. The Huskers were able to salvage the three-game series at Iowa, defeating the Hawkeyes 3-2, but suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 loss against in-state rival Creighton on Tuesday. Illinois is 10-9 all-time against Nebraska since the two teams met. Head coach Darin Erstad says it will be a battle this weekend. “This will be one of the most well-rounded teams that we’ve played,” Erstad said. “They pitch really well, their starters are stacked up, they defend the heck out of it. It will be a good challenge for us.” Following the series, Nebraska will get something much needed—a break. The team will travel to Evanston, Illinois on Friday to face Northwestern in a three-game series. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. CST on Friday.

Probable starters

Friday, 7:35 p.m.: RHP Matt Waldron (5-0, 1.84 ERA) vs. LHP Andy Fisher (4-1, 3.00) Saturday, 2:05 p.m.: LHP Nate Fisher (4-2, 2.81) vs. RHP Ty Weber (3-1, 2.79) Sunday, 11:05 a.m.: RHP Reece Eddins (4-2, 3.86) vs. RHP Cyrillo Watson (4-1, 3.26)

What to watch for

Finishing: These next few weeks are crucial for the Huskers if they want a shot at taking home the Big Ten title. The Huskers sit at second place in conference play with an 11-4 record, just behind Indiana. The top eight teams will qualify for the Big Ten Tournament. If NU wants to start making a run, this weekend would be a great place to start. The mound: Senior Matt Waldron continues to turn heads this season. He has thrown 56 strikeouts and only four walks this season. Waldron, Nate Fisher and Reece Eddins have combine for 73 strikeouts and only 14 walks. Waldron looks to extend his undefeated streak on Friday. Offensive production: Erstad knows his team has Big Ten championship potential. “They got the fight of that,” Erstad said. “We’ve got to start swinging the bats better than we have the past couple weeks. We’re going to have to be sharp this weekend.” The Huskers take on one of the best defenses in the Big Ten. Illinois leads the Big Ten and ranks eighth in the nation in fielding percentage at .981. NU’s offensive production is key this weekend.

Know your opponent