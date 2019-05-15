Nebraska (26-19, 13-8 Big Ten) concludes its regular season schedule this weekend when it hosts Michigan (37-14, 15-5) in a three-game series at Haymarket Park. NU got the postseason momentum it needed last weekend. The Huskers defeated No. 20 Arizona State 8-5 on Sunday in a rubber match, and totaled three home runs on the day. Nebraska hopes to do the same against Michigan, who sits at the top of the Big Ten conference standings. The last time Nebraska and Michigan faced off was in the 2016 season, where the Wolverines swept the Huskers in a three-game series at Hawks Field. Through 12 meetings, NU holds an 11-10 edge over the Wolverines. Following the series, Nebraska heads to Omaha for the Big Ten tournament. The tournament is double-elimination, and begins on May 22.

Probable starters

Thursday, 7:35 p.m.: RHP Matt Waldron (5-3, 3.21 ERA) vs. LHP Tommy Henry (8-4, 3.38) Friday, 8:05 p.m.: LHP Nate Fisher (5-3, 3.32) vs. RHP Karl Kauffman (8-4, 2.92) Saturday, 2:05 p.m.: RHP Reece Eddins (6-2, 3.86) vs. RHP Jeff Criswell (5-1, 2.20)

What to watch for

On the bubble: Nebraska’s postseason fate is still undecided. The Huskers hold an RPI of 38, and have the third toughest nonconference schedule in the country. NU has proven it can compete with powerhouse teams, but a win against Michigan would be valuable to the NCAA tournament selection committee. In a Big Ten Network televised series and Senior Day on Saturday, Nebraska can’t crack under pressure. No bad innings: The Huskers can’t afford to have one bad inning, especially against a team who is a threat on both offense and defense. “They can beat you a lot of ways,” head coach Darin Erstad said. “For the most part this year, they haven’t beat themselves. They have velocity and can control the running game well.” The Wolverine’s lead the Big Ten in almost every offensive category, and are a threat from the bullpen. Look for NU to come out with more consistency and limited errors this weekend. Possible doubleheader: Weather has played a factor this season, and it might impact the series this weekend. There’s currently a chance of thunderstorms for Senior Day on Saturday, which might force a Friday doubleheader. With the Big Ten tournament approaching, Nebraska has to get three games in by Saturday to comply with the Big Ten rules. “I want no part of a doubleheader,” Erstad said. “I’d rather play one each day.”

Know your opponent