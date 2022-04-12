Baseball game called off after Huskers led Creighton 1-0

The Nebraska baseball team (12-18, 4-5 Big Ten) were through three innings against Creighton (18-8, 3-0 Big East) when the game was called off due to inclement weather.

Nebraska scored in the bottom of the third on a ground out from Nick Wimmers with runners on second and third.

Mason Ornelas had pitched three scoreless innings with two hits allowed and two strikeouts.

Nebraska will be back in action at home on Thursday to start a four-game series against BYU. The first is Thursday at 6:35 p.m., followed by a doubleheader at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Friday and a Saturday finale at 11:05 a.m.