It's a surprise move from the four-star 2023 receiver. Jackson, who had been committed to the Huskers since July 2, appeared to be firmly in the class. He took an official visit to Nebraska on Dec. 16-18 for his second OV to Lincoln of his recruitment and said that he was fully planning on signing with the Huskers on Wednesday and enroll early at Nebraska in January.

His commitment still appeared to be solid even as he was the final holdover to have not signed throughout Wednesday while 21 members of the Huskers' class inked their National Letters of Intent to officially join the program.

Jackson, one of the more underrated receivers in the country out of Georgia powerhouse Cedar Grove High School, committed to the Huskers' previous staff, which included former Husker coaches Mickey Joseph and Sean Beckton. A lot of change has happened with the Husker program, but it still looked as if Matt Rhule and the new staff had done enough to keep Jackson in the fold.

Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Louisville and Memphis were some of the other programs that had been some of Jackson's top schools prior to his commitment. Cincinnati, which is going through its own coaching change, was not among that top group but made a strong impression on him down the stretch in December.

Jackson took an official visit to Cincinnati the week prior to his Nebraska OV, and that helped buoy his decision to head to the Bearcats instead of the Big Ten.