 Backup QB battle gets some clarity, but still a long way to go
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-02 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Backup QB battle gets some clarity, but still a long way to go

Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
Senior Writer
@RobinWashut
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1hFcFp3dEw1N084P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

With fourth-year starter Adrian Martinez only playing a half of limited contact snaps, the annual Red-White Spring Game was an opportunity for Nebraska's top backup quarterbacks to make their case on their biggest stage yet.

Second-year freshman Logan Smothers and true freshman Heinrich Haarberg both got ample opportunities to show what they could on Saturday.

Both quarterbacks led fourth-quarter touchdown drives, with Haarberg getting the last laugh with a 25-yard scoring toss to win the game on the final play for the White team.

But head coach Scott Frost said the Spring Game was only one part of a much more extensive evaluation NU's coaching staff would have before deciding who would be Martinez's top backup to open the season.

"I'm pleased with where those guys are," Frost said. "They both have some growth, certainly, left in front of them, but they both had really good springs."

Freshman Heinrich Haarberg led a game-winning drive in the Spring Game, but Nebraska's backup quarterback battle is far from over.
Freshman Heinrich Haarberg led a game-winning drive in the Spring Game, but Nebraska's backup quarterback battle is far from over. (Nebraska Athletic Communications)

Asked directly if one of the QBs had a leg up in that battle coming out of spring ball, Frost said: "No. Not right now. We've got a long way to go."

Smothers got the start for the White team - consisting primarily of non-starters - and then took over for Martinez on the Red squad for the entire second half.

Haarberg handled four of the first five drives for the White and then split series with walk-on Matt Masker before finishing the game.

Smothers completed 8-of-14 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown, while Haarberg went 9-of-23 for 121 with a touchdown and an interception.

Smothers found Brody Belt on a 23-yard touchdown pass that gave the Red team a 20-14 lead with 6:26 left to play in the fourth quarter. Three drives later, Haarberg answered by finding Wyatt Liewer on a 40-yard pass down the sideline as time expired.

Frost decided to extend the game with one final untimed down, and Haarberg hit Liewer again on a 25-yard score to win it for the White team.

As good as it was to see both quarterbacks step up and make plays with the game on the line, Frost said nothing on Saturday would ultimately decide the No. 2 spot this season.

"It was fun to see them compete a little," Frost said. "The first half was questionable because it's hard enough to know where a ball should be spotted when you're just tapping people. Even in the second half when the quarterbacks aren't live.

"You guys have to write stories about what happened today; I understand that. What happened all spring is more important to us. We want to see guys that come out in the stadium and love the competition and the environment and thrive in that.

"Other than that, it's a spring evaluation that will lead into summer that will lead into fall."

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25lYnJhc2thLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9iYWNrdXAtcWItYmF0dGxlLWdldHMtc29tZS1jbGFyaXR5LWJ1 dC1zdGlsbC1hLWxvbmctd2F5LXRvLWdvIgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigp IHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0 IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlw dCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2 ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRo ZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNv bS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZv cmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxp bWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2Mx PTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm5lYnJhc2thLnJpdmFs cy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGYmFja3VwLXFiLWJhdHRsZS1nZXRzLXNvbWUtY2xh cml0eS1idXQtc3RpbGwtYS1sb25nLXdheS10by1nbyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTIx JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBF bmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==