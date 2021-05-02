"I'm pleased with where those guys are," Frost said. "They both have some growth, certainly, left in front of them, but they both had really good springs."

But head coach Scott Frost said the Spring Game was only one part of a much more extensive evaluation NU's coaching staff would have before deciding who would be Martinez's top backup to open the season.

Both quarterbacks led fourth-quarter touchdown drives, with Haarberg getting the last laugh with a 25-yard scoring toss to win the game on the final play for the White team.

Second-year freshman Logan Smothers and true freshman Heinrich Haarberg both got ample opportunities to show what they could on Saturday.

With fourth-year starter Adrian Martinez only playing a half of limited contact snaps, the annual Red-White Spring Game was an opportunity for Nebraska's top backup quarterbacks to make their case on their biggest stage yet.

Asked directly if one of the QBs had a leg up in that battle coming out of spring ball, Frost said: "No. Not right now. We've got a long way to go."

Smothers got the start for the White team - consisting primarily of non-starters - and then took over for Martinez on the Red squad for the entire second half.

Haarberg handled four of the first five drives for the White and then split series with walk-on Matt Masker before finishing the game.

Smothers completed 8-of-14 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown, while Haarberg went 9-of-23 for 121 with a touchdown and an interception.

Smothers found Brody Belt on a 23-yard touchdown pass that gave the Red team a 20-14 lead with 6:26 left to play in the fourth quarter. Three drives later, Haarberg answered by finding Wyatt Liewer on a 40-yard pass down the sideline as time expired.

Frost decided to extend the game with one final untimed down, and Haarberg hit Liewer again on a 25-yard score to win it for the White team.

As good as it was to see both quarterbacks step up and make plays with the game on the line, Frost said nothing on Saturday would ultimately decide the No. 2 spot this season.

"It was fun to see them compete a little," Frost said. "The first half was questionable because it's hard enough to know where a ball should be spotted when you're just tapping people. Even in the second half when the quarterbacks aren't live.

"You guys have to write stories about what happened today; I understand that. What happened all spring is more important to us. We want to see guys that come out in the stadium and love the competition and the environment and thrive in that.

"Other than that, it's a spring evaluation that will lead into summer that will lead into fall."