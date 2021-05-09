HuskerOnline - Back-up wide receiver Jamie Nance enters the transfer portal

The fourth and final receiver left from Nebraska’s 2019 recruiting class has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

HuskerOnline confirmed on Sunday that redshirt freshman Jamie Nance has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The Oklahoma native joins 2019 receiver recruits Wan’Dale Robinson, Darien Chase and Demariyon Houston who have all entered the portal.

Nance’s entry comes one day after Houston’s. Just like Houston, Nance failed to crack the rotation at wide receiver. He saw action in one game at Maryland at the end of the 2019 season.

Nance found himself far down the depth chart this spring at Nebraska’s wide receiver position. Nance and Houston are the only two portal entries thus far for the Huskers since spring practice ended.