 HuskerOnline - Back-up wide receiver Jamie Nance enters the transfer portal
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-09 15:53:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Back-up wide receiver Jamie Nance enters the transfer portal

Wide receiver Jamie Nance has entered the transfer portal.
Wide receiver Jamie Nance has entered the transfer portal. (Nate Clouse)
Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Publisher
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

The fourth and final receiver left from Nebraska’s 2019 recruiting class has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

HuskerOnline confirmed on Sunday that redshirt freshman Jamie Nance has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The Oklahoma native joins 2019 receiver recruits Wan’Dale Robinson, Darien Chase and Demariyon Houston who have all entered the portal.

Nance’s entry comes one day after Houston’s. Just like Houston, Nance failed to crack the rotation at wide receiver. He saw action in one game at Maryland at the end of the 2019 season.

Nance found himself far down the depth chart this spring at Nebraska’s wide receiver position. Nance and Houston are the only two portal entries thus far for the Huskers since spring practice ended.

