Nebraska's play-calling will have a whole new flavor in 2020. Yes, head coach Scott Frost will still ultimately make the play calls, but both run game coordinator Greg Austin and offensive coordinator Matt Lubick will have a big voice in the process as well. Lubick and Austin take over the coordinator duties for Troy Walters, who departed NU for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Lubick said he's really looking forward to working closely with Austin this season. “Well, first off, Greg's amazing. I knew him as just as a friend and an admirer over the years, but just to be able to be in the room with him and having him, because some of this, a lot of the stuff still is new to me,” Lubick said. “I’ve come in and had to learn the system. The calls have changed a little bit since Oregon and watching him teach it and then watching him work with his players, just in the offseason has blown me away. Not only is he a great coach, he's a great person. He’s got thoroughness and great attention to detail. It's helped me learn. I've been very impressed with him. Then, our thing has been just like we were talking earlier is, ‘Hey, to get up to speed, I need your help and vice versa. If I can help you, let me know.’ Just kind of a mutual working relationship where again, he can say, ‘Hey coach, would you care if we do this today or vice versa.’ I can know who Greg to care if we get this. “The biggest thing is working together and making sure we're on the same page, because he has a different area of expertise than I do. I do have to lean onto him for a lot and hopefully, he feels the same way with myself.” Taking on the run game coordinator duties is something Austin doesn't take lightly either. Both he and Lubick will make $500,000, and that alone should tell you how big Austin is in the play-calling process now. He will have a strong voice, particularly in how and what they do in the run game. “Being here is a big deal to me,” Austin said. “Just generally being here, but more being a run game coordinator, it's big for me because it gives me an opportunity to speak on some of more what I believe philosophy wise. It tells me, ‘Okay, this is your baby, you got it. It's on your shoulders.’ Works, great. Don't work? You better make sure it works. That's why it's a big deal to me. Has nothing to do with ego or anything else like that. “It's like, I want to get the run game right so let's make sure that you listen to the guy that wants to get right. Just from a structure standpoint, those guys defer to me a lot know. When I say-- it's not like they didn't in the past, but now it's more or less now we think about the run game it's, ‘All right, what does (Coach Austin) have for us first?’ versus, ‘All right, let's do this, let's do that, let's do this.’ Now, if something comes up, ‘Do you like this?’ ‘No, I don't’, ‘All right, let's throw it out’, or ‘Why don't you like it?’ ‘Okay, here's the reason why.’ Whereas, in years past it was, ‘We really want to do this’, ‘Well, you guys can do it I just don't think it was sound?’”