ATH McIntyre emerging as one of the best in state
One of the top two-way athletes in the state of Nebraska is quietly emerging as one of the best in the state. Kade McIntyre from Fremont (Neb.) Archbishop Bergan picked up his fifth offer this past week.
More important than adding another to his total was the fact that the latest offer was for a Big Ten school.
“I was just very excited to have gotten the offer and that Minnesota sees a lot of potential and talent in me,” McIntyre said. “I have five offers right now. I also have Kansas State, Wyoming, North Dakota State and South Dakota.”
McIntyre is listed as an athlete by Rivals, but he is being recruited by all of the schools that have offered to play defense. He likes playing offense and says that he will play the position that gets him on the field the quickest.
“I have been mainly recruited at linebacker and I like offense a lot. But, I like playing defense a lot too so honestly wherever I can get on the field fastest at the school I choose is what I would prefer.”
The Huskers have been recruiting McIntyre but it's not been as much as other schools. One of the biggest reasons may be because the initial assessment by Nebraska was for McIntyre at wide receiver.
“I think that Nebraska has evaluated me for on the offensive side of the football,” McIntyre said. “They have mentioned possibly looking at me to play defense when they came and visited my school.”
Nebraska has been by to see McIntyre already this spring. The Huskers are one of a handful of schools that have been by Bergan High School in the past few weeks.
“Coach Mickey Joseph is the coach from Nebraska that came to my school,” McIntyre said. “Minnesota, Kansas State and NIU have also been here this spring.”
McIntyre has been to one school a couple of times so far this spring. He is currently sitting down and discussing other trips to take this summer which includes his official visits.
“I have been down at Kansas State a couple of times. Other than that, I haven’t visited any other places this spring. I am currently trying to plan my visits and official visits with schools at the moment.”
The talented athlete is playing another sport for Bergan right now. McIntyre is running three different events in track this spring. He is laying off of the football workouts for now to focus on track and then he will be hitting it hard once track ends.
“I am doing track right now,” McIntyre said. “I do the 100-meter, 200-meter and 4x100-meter. My best 100-meter time is 11.2-seconds, best 200-meter time is 23.1 seconds and our best relay time is 43.5-seconds.
“I am not doing football training now. I am just focusing on track and this summer I will be working towards putting on some more size and do speed training. I will also be working on position work for both linebacker and wide receiver.”
McIntyre said that it was possible that he would try and get to Lincoln later this spring or possibly even this summer. He said that he was unsure at the moment and had nothing planned.