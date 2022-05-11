ATH McIntyre emerging as one of the best in state

One of the top two-way athletes in the state of Nebraska is quietly emerging as one of the best in the state. Kade McIntyre from Fremont (Neb.) Archbishop Bergan picked up his fifth offer this past week. More important than adding another to his total was the fact that the latest offer was for a Big Ten school.

“I was just very excited to have gotten the offer and that Minnesota sees a lot of potential and talent in me,” McIntyre said. “I have five offers right now. I also have Kansas State, Wyoming, North Dakota State and South Dakota.” McIntyre is listed as an athlete by Rivals, but he is being recruited by all of the schools that have offered to play defense. He likes playing offense and says that he will play the position that gets him on the field the quickest.

“I have been mainly recruited at linebacker and I like offense a lot. But, I like playing defense a lot too so honestly wherever I can get on the field fastest at the school I choose is what I would prefer.” The Huskers have been recruiting McIntyre but it's not been as much as other schools. One of the biggest reasons may be because the initial assessment by Nebraska was for McIntyre at wide receiver. “I think that Nebraska has evaluated me for on the offensive side of the football,” McIntyre said. “They have mentioned possibly looking at me to play defense when they came and visited my school.” Nebraska has been by to see McIntyre already this spring. The Huskers are one of a handful of schools that have been by Bergan High School in the past few weeks. “Coach Mickey Joseph is the coach from Nebraska that came to my school,” McIntyre said. “Minnesota, Kansas State and NIU have also been here this spring.”

2023 ATH Kade McIntyre