ATH Genatone visits Nebraska for home opener
There are only a few spots left in the 2022 class for Nebraska and the majority of those spots will go to defensive back recruits.
One player to keep an eye on to see if he picks up an offer is North Platte (Neb.) recruit Vince Genatone.
Genatone and his North Platte Bulldogs are off to a solid start. They are 2-0 out of the gate and just shut out Fremont with a tough game on tap this coming weekend.
"I really thought our team came out firing in both games," Genatone said. "We still made a ton of mistakes that need to be fixed to be ready for next week against Kearney."
Following his high school game this past week Genatone was able to swing over to Lincoln to check out the home opener for Nebraska.
"That atmosphere is special at Nebraska," Genatone said. "It's like one big Nebraska family party. It was very cool to be able to attend the season opener at home."
Genatone turned in a great workout for the Huskers during a private workout this June. The question following the workout was which position or positions could Genatone play at the next level?
"I am really willing to play anywhere," Genatone said. "When I met with coach Frost in June he explained that his plan would be to bring me in as a safety type.
"After coming in as safety I would then work closer to the line of scrimmage as time went on. This all depends on how my body grows too."
The visit to Nebraska was the first trip for him this fall. He has another first coming next weekend as he plans on taking his first official visit.
"I am going on an official visit to South Dakota State next weekend," Genatone said. "I am planning on going to another game in Lincoln later this season. We play a few times on the east side of the state."
Genatone has been playing a huge role in the wins for North Platte. He actually picked up his latest offer following his first game.
"North Dakota offered me last week after seeing the film from my first game," Genatone said. "I have offers from Montana, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State and Southern Miss."
Expect the interest in Genatone to continue to increase as the season goes along and he continues to have an impact on both sides of the football for North Platte.
Through two weeks, Genatone currently leads Class A with 29 total tackles.