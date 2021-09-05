ATH Genatone visits Nebraska for home opener

There are only a few spots left in the 2022 class for Nebraska and the majority of those spots will go to defensive back recruits. One player to keep an eye on to see if he picks up an offer is North Platte (Neb.) recruit Vince Genatone.

Genatone and his North Platte Bulldogs are off to a solid start. They are 2-0 out of the gate and just shut out Fremont with a tough game on tap this coming weekend. "I really thought our team came out firing in both games," Genatone said. "We still made a ton of mistakes that need to be fixed to be ready for next week against Kearney." Following his high school game this past week Genatone was able to swing over to Lincoln to check out the home opener for Nebraska. "That atmosphere is special at Nebraska," Genatone said. "It's like one big Nebraska family party. It was very cool to be able to attend the season opener at home."

2022 ATH Vince Genatone