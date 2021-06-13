ATH Galvan will work out for Nebraska in June

"Nope, I am not sure what to expect of the workout," Galvan said. "I would assume some position specific drills and then maybe some combine drills. I am not sure about that, though."

Galvan hasn't gotten too many formal details about the workout for the Nebraska coaches. He is speculating right now on what he thinks he will be asked to do on his visit to Lincoln.

"I will be at Nebraska on June 18th,": Galvan said. "It will technically be considered an unofficial visit, but i will be working out for the Nebraska staff in the morning."

Galvan, a three-star athlete from West Liberty (Iowa), is already holding an offer from the Huskers. He will be in Lincoln in mid-June working out that morning for the Husker staff which is part of a larger unofficial visit.

The Nebraska staff is creating quite the slate of official visitors and unofficial visitors that will be participating in an individual workout in June. One of the more interesting individual workout recruits is Jahsiah Galvan .

On top of the workout is the chance to really get to look around at Nebraska. This is the first trip to Lincoln for Galvan so there are definitely some things that he is planning on getting a closer look at while he is on his visit.

"This will be my first time in Lincoln to see Nebraska. I am looking forward to getting a feel for the place, as well as getting to know the coaches and the rest of the staff."

On Galvan's film you can see him play multiple positions in high school. The Huskers have told Galvan, at least for now, that they see him playing in the secondary for Nebraska.

"The position that I have been talking about most with Nebraska is as a safety," Galvan said. "I have been talking to both coach Erik Chinander and coach Sean Dillon."

The trip to Lincoln is one of many for the three-star recruit. Galvan hit a number of camps to go along with the workout for Nebraska and there is one trip that he hasn't had a chance to set up yet. He hasn't discussed an official visit to Nebraska yet with the Husker staff.

"I have some other plans set up already. I am going to the Iowa State camp on June 8th. I will be at the Missouri camp on June 10th. I will also be going to the Iowa camp on June 27th. There is the unofficial visit to Nebraska on the 18th and I plan to get to Northern Iowa but I don't have a date yet."

Galvan considers the schools that he has plans to see this summer as his top schools. He would like to make a decision by late summer or early fall. He is not planning on enrolling early in college.