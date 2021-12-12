ASU Transfer CB Hill talks about Nebraska visit

Nebraska hosted Arizona State portal transfer Tommi Hill this weekend just a few days after he announced he was entering the portal. The Huskers recruited Hill when he was in high school and they shared with him how they could use him in their defense.

"I am just pulling up at home," Hill said. "I am back home in Florida. The visit to Nebraska this weekend was great."

Hill didn't get caught up too much with the facilities while on the trip. The important pieces for him were the people.

"I really liked meeting the staff and meeting all of the academic counselors. That was great."

Nebraska had a chance to share with Hill how they saw him fitting in their defense. They think he can play all of the secondary spots and even do a little cat blitzing.

"They told me that they could see me doing everything in the secondary," Hill said. "They said corner, safety, nickel and maybe even use me to rush the quarterback."