ASU Transfer CB Hill talks about Nebraska visit
Nebraska hosted Arizona State portal transfer Tommi Hill this weekend just a few days after he announced he was entering the portal. The Huskers recruited Hill when he was in high school and they shared with him how they could use him in their defense.
"I am just pulling up at home," Hill said. "I am back home in Florida. The visit to Nebraska this weekend was great."
Hill didn't get caught up too much with the facilities while on the trip. The important pieces for him were the people.
"I really liked meeting the staff and meeting all of the academic counselors. That was great."
Nebraska had a chance to share with Hill how they saw him fitting in their defense. They think he can play all of the secondary spots and even do a little cat blitzing.
"They told me that they could see me doing everything in the secondary," Hill said. "They said corner, safety, nickel and maybe even use me to rush the quarterback."
Hill had Nebraska high on his list in high school and likely would have visited, but Covid cut things short before he could.
"Covid started just before when I was going to take a trip to Nebraska. I had a good relationship with coach Fisher back in high school and that was still there from high school."
Hill's remaining eligibility definitely has to be attractive to schools trying to recruit him.
"Well, really I have four years left," Hill said. "I didn't play enough games to burn my redshirt, so I have four years to play four years."
The Nebraska trip was the first one for Hill as he looks for a new home. He says that there could be a couple more trips for him to make in January.
"I am not going to take a lot of trips. I have only been in the portal since Wednesday and Nebraska reached out immediately. I think that I will also visit Iowa and maybe Georgia Tech."