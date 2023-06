The mission was clear heading into his official visit to Nebraska. Ashton Murphy needed to peer recruit.

With Murphy being one of the 14 official visitors that took a trip to Lincoln over the weekend, the Elkhorn South defensive end has been building this weekend up as as a chance to continue the momentum that the 2024 Husker recruiting class has garnered in the last couple of weeks. Murphy had plenty of help with fellow NU commits Dae'vonn Hall, Isaiah McMorris, Keelan Smith and Gibson Pyle.

With No. 1 in-state recruit Carter Nelson and a handful of other top recruits taking in Nebraska, Murphy and crew were busy making sure those guys knew how special Nebraska can be.