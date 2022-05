As NBA Draft nears, reviews come in on Bryce McGowens' stock

The 2022 NBA Draft is now only a few weeks away, and Bryce McGowens remains on track to potentially be the highest Nebraska player selected since Tyronn Lue in 1998.

With the NBA Combine in Chicago now in the books, the former Husker standout freshman has garnered plenty of positive reviews.

Here is a rundown of reactions from McGowens' combine performance, his confirmed pre-draft workouts and meetings thus far, and his various mock draft predictions.

The draft will be held on June 23 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.