Adrian Martinez sees the headlines and hears the hype. How could he not?

Nebraska’s sophomore quarterback not only broke onto the scene in record fashion last season as a true freshman, he has now elevated himself to become one of the early favorites to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy.

His poised and quietly confident demeanor should help him handle much of what comes with so much attention and expectation, but he admits that the level of national praise he’s already received going into his second season has been a bit unexpected.

“It’s humbling,” Martinez said. “Obviously, (the Heisman) is an award that you grow up knowing about. At the end of the day, that is not my primary focus. My primary focus is getting better each day and helping this team win more games, that’s what matters. Everything else will take care of itself.”

The Fresno, Calif., native completed 224-of-347 passes (64.6 percent) for 2,617 yards and 17 touchdowns with just eight interceptions while rushing for 629 more yards and eight scores. Had it not been for an ankle injury he suffered in the first game against Colorado that forced him to miss the following week vs. Troy and severely limited him at Michigan, those numbers would have been even better.

It was how well Martinez played at the end of the year, though, that really caught the attention of the national eye. His biggest stage came when he completed 22-of-33 passes for 266 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 72 yards and two more scores at No. 10 Ohio State.

Martinez was so good down the stretch that national media like Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports tweeted: “Adrian Martinez is such a stud. Kid is soooo impressive. Wouldn't be shocked if he won a Heisman there someday.”

Being the perfectionist he is, though, Martinez remains far more concerned with what he didn’t do in his first collegiate season than what he did.

“Obviously, my overall game needs to improve,” Martinez said. “Certain decisions I made in key situations, I would love to take back. That happened in a few different games and having that experience has allowed me to get better and better. Getting to look back on it, I can’t promise I won’t make a mistake, but I try not to make the same mistake twice.”