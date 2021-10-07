As Huskers pair down rotation, 'We > Me' mantra rings loud

INDIANAPOLIS - In one sense, Fred Hoiberg has the valuable luxury of having as many as 12 players he trusts to play in a game this season. However, that has also become one of his most daunting tasks. The reality is that while the Huskers have a multitude of options and potential lineup combinations to work with, Hoiberg will ultimately have to pair that rotation down and establish his core group. Nebraska returns more than 70 percent of its scoring and minutes from last year, giving it a foundation of experience and continuity that it hasn’t sniffed going into Hoiberg’s first two seasons. It also brought in eight new additions from the high school and transfer market that expect immediate impacts in 2021-22. A little more than a month before the season opener vs. Western Illinois on Nov. 9, Hoiberg and his staff have already begun walking the fine line of evaluating their best lineups and grouping while also managing egos.

A players-only meeting called by Trey McGowens this summer set the tone for Nebraska's "We > Me" motto. (Associated Press)

"It is going to be my single most difficult part of the job this year, is figuring out a rotation, who starts, and more importantly who finishes games, who we can trust in those late-game situations," Hoiberg said. "The biggest thing you have to express to your team is role acceptance, going out there whatever role you're given, star in it. We got three weeks to figure it out. What we start with with a rotation may not be what we finish the year with. "We're doing our best to put the best players on the floor, the best five that fit together to give us the best chance to win. That's ultimately the goal." As a player both at Iowa State and into the NBA, Hoiberg had just about every role on the team imaginable. He was the star player, and he was the last guy off the bench. Hoiberg said the key was accepting his role in each season and circumstance and doing everything he could to thrive in those opportunities. That's been his message to his team all offseason, and it sounds like that mantra has already started to hit home. The Huskers made "We > Me" their team motto for this season, based on putting the interest in team success above individual goals.