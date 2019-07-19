The 19-year-old sophomore has shown a maturity well beyond his years from the day he was first introduced as Nebraska’s starting quarterback last fall, and his demeanor hasn’t wavered once in every public appearance he’s made since.

CHICAGO – Even while being peppered with questions by a pack of 30 or so reporters at a podium during Big Ten Media Days, Adrian Martinez was as calm, cool, and collected as always.

But when Martinez puts on the pads and steps onto the football field, a different side of him comes out – one that will do whatever it takes to win, and he’ll make sure you hear about it in the process.

Senior defensive end Khalil Davis joined Martinez in Chicago for the media event and said Martinez was as fiery of a competitor as there was on the Huskers’ roster. Davis even told a story of one practice where he gave Martinez a shove after a play (defenders are forbidden to touch QBs in practice, especially those that are starters and Heisman Trophy candidates).

Martinez turned around and tossed the football right into Davis’s face mask.

“I wish he didn’t say that, but that did happen one time,” Martinez admitted with a smile and shake of his head. “That’s how it should be, and there’s no hard feelings or anything like that. I want it to be competitive.

“You’re not supposed to touch the quarterback (in practice), you know how it is, but I want things to be competitive. I want it to be fiery in practice, and if that’s what happens, that’s what happens. I’m still going to go into the locker room and give him a hug after because he’s my guy.”

While Martinez may have preferred to keep that story in-house, it provided a glimpse into his spirit on the field that helped him immediately establish himself as a team leader despite his youth and inexperience.

Head coach Scott Frost said he’d seen Martinez get more comfortable in that leadership role by the day, especially after the former four-star proved himself the way he did last season and earned his teammates’ full respect.

“Adrian was a leader last year, I just think he needed to take a little more ownership of it maybe and be a little more vocal,” Frost said. “Listen, that’s hard when you’re 18 years old and you’re walking into a room full of 21, 22-year-old guys and you’re the newcomer, to bark orders and give commands; to encourage, to be the leader. He did a really god job of it for a freshman. He’s not a freshman anymore, so whatever he did last year, he just needs to ramp it up.”