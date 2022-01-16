Anthony Grant commit: What does it mean for Nebraska
Nebraska added their 15th commitment of the 2022 recruiting cycle from New Mexico Military's Anthony Grant.
Here are some quick takes on what his commitment means to Nebraska.
1. The former 2018 recruit signed with Florida State out of high school. Back in 2018, he had 20 confirmed scholarship offers and took official visits to FSU, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and North Carolina. He's originally from Burford, Ga.
2. Grant is regarded as the No. 1 ranked junior college running back in the country. He rushed for over 1,700 yards leading New Mexico Military Institute to the national championship, taking down Iowa Western C.C. in the finals. He was the NJCAA National player of the year and a first-team JUCO All-American.
3. The timing of Grant's commitment was very interesting. He came to town the same weekend Texas A&M transfer Deondre Jackson was expected to move to Lincoln and start classes this week. NU found out Friday Jackson was not eligible, and the soonest he could get to NU now would be May. Jackson's situation freed up another spot at running back, as Grant is currently the sixth back on scholarship, which is the standard number the Huskers carry. Grant is expected to start classes this week.
4. This is the third No. 1 junior college running back Scott Frost and his staff have signed at NU, joining Arizona Western's Greg Bell and Garden City's Dedrick Mills. The difference with Grant is he'll be in Lincoln for the spring. Neither Bell nor Mills took part in spring ball at NU.
5. What does new running backs coach Bryan Applewhite have in mind for his room? What was his evaluation of Grant? Clearly, he had to like what he saw to pull the trigger on the offer this weekend.
6. Grant's addition is just one of many of what's been one of the more unorthodox recruiting cycles in modern-day Husker history.
7. Is NU done at running back? Can Jackson get his grades figured out to come back? Would Nebraska have room for Jackson in May? Also, what about Ajay Allen, who still remains on the Husker radar for a January visit?
8. 2022 commit breakdown
1. 3/7/2021 - Ernest Hausmann- LB - 6-foot-3, 210 - Columbus, NE - 3-Star
2. 4/1/2021 - Victor Jones- WR - 6-foot-2, 190 - Orlando, FL - 3-Star
3. 6/7/2021 - Chase Androff- TE - 6-foot-6, 230 - Southlake, MN - 3-Star
4. 6/14/2021 - Richard Torres- QB - 6-foot-6, 211 - San Antonio, TX - 3-Star
5. 6/20/2021 - Jake Appleget- OLB/TE - 6-foot-4, 210 - Lincoln, NE - 3-Star
6. 10/12/2021 - Gage Stenger- ATH/OLB - 6-foot-2, 195 - Omaha, NE - 2-Star
7. 11/6/2201 - Jalil Martin - S - 6-foot-2, 190 - Chicago, IL - 3-star
8.12/5/2021 - Brodie Tagaloa- DE - 6-foot-4,. 260 - Concord, CA - 3-star
9. 12/6/2021 - Malcolm Hartzog- CB/PR - Bassfield, MS - 3-star
10. 12//14/2021 - DeShon Singleton - DB- Hutchinson (KS) C.C. - 3-star
11. 12/14/2021 - Jaeden Gould- DB - Oradell, NJ - 4-star
12. 12/15/2021 - Justin Jenkins- OL - Irvington, NJ - 3-star
13. 12/15/2021 - Emmett Johnson- RB - Richfield, MN - 3-star
14. 12/17/2021 - Decoldest Crawford - WR - Shreveport, LA - 3-star
15. 1/16/2022 - Anthony Grant - RB - New Mexico Military - (No ranking)
9. Commit breakdown by position
1 - Quarterback
2 - Running back
2 - Wide receiver
1 - Tight end
1 - Offensive linemen
0 - Defensive tackle
1 - Defensive end
2 - Outside linebacker
1 - Inside linebacker
2 - Safety
2 - Cornerback
0 - Athlete
0 - Special teams
10. Where are they from?
3 - Nebraska
2 - Louisiana
2 - Minnesota
2 - New Jersey
1 - California
1 - Florida
1 - Georgia
1 - Illinois
1 - Mississippi
1 - Texas