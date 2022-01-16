Anthony Grant commit: What does it mean for Nebraska

1. The former 2018 recruit signed with Florida State out of high school. Back in 2018, he had 20 confirmed scholarship offers and took official visits to FSU, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and North Carolina. He's originally from Burford, Ga.

2. Grant is regarded as the No. 1 ranked junior college running back in the country. He rushed for over 1,700 yards leading New Mexico Military Institute to the national championship, taking down Iowa Western C.C. in the finals. He was the NJCAA National player of the year and a first-team JUCO All-American.

3. The timing of Grant's commitment was very interesting. He came to town the same weekend Texas A&M transfer Deondre Jackson was expected to move to Lincoln and start classes this week. NU found out Friday Jackson was not eligible, and the soonest he could get to NU now would be May. Jackson's situation freed up another spot at running back, as Grant is currently the sixth back on scholarship, which is the standard number the Huskers carry. Grant is expected to start classes this week.