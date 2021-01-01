HuskerOnline - Announcement Guide for All-American Bowl special

DEONTE ANDERSON

Overview: One of the later additions to the announcement ceremony was Anderson, who has a long list of finalists including UCF, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Mississippi State, Penn State and South Carolina. This feels like a battle between Mississippi State and UCF for the three-star defensive end from Fort Meade, Fla., and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Bulldogs had the edge heading into his decision.

ARMON BETHEA

Overview: Bethea has been losing serious weight during the pandemic - down about 50 pounds - and the three-star has also been trimming his list and focusing only on a handful of schools. Arizona State, Arkansas, Louisville and Ole Miss are the four standing out most to the Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall standout, but Bethea has also made it no secret that the Sun Devils have been working the hardest to land him and he’s developed a strong relationship with Antonio Pierce, Adam Breneman and others on staff.

KOREY FOREMAN

Korey Foreman (Rivals.com)

Overview: The highest-rated prospect committing on Saturday, Foreman is the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2021 class. The Corona (Calif.) Centennial standout has USC, Clemson, Arizona State, Georgia and LSU as his five finalists, but many believe Foreman was torn between USC and Clemson in the final weeks before his decision. The former Clemson commit took a late visit to Arizona State as well and playing with five-star Maason Smith at LSU could be a draw as well. Most feel he stays home and picks USC, but Clemson was battling to the end as well.

JARDIN GILBERT

Overview: Gilbert seems legitimately torn between three schools heading into Saturday’s decision which could make for one of the more entertaining and unpredictable choices during the entire event. LSU, Texas A&M and Oklahoma all have a real shot with the four-star safety from Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab and although the Tigers always do well with in-state prospects, Gilbert is serious about the Aggies and the Sooners as well. This could be one of the bigger surprises on Saturday.

WYNDEN HO'OHULI

Overview: The interesting thing about Ho’ohuli’s recruitment is that almost all of it - because of COVID - was done over virtual visits, phone calls and text messages. The four-star linebacker from Mililani, Hawaii, has narrowed his choices to Kansas State, Nebraska, Utah and Washington and out of that list, the only school he has seen in person is Washington. Ho’ohuli said he’s developed strong relationships with all the coaching staffs basically out of necessity because he couldn’t travel over the last nine months or so. Nebraska could have the edge, but he’s never been to Lincoln.

ELIJAH JEUDY

Overview: Jeudy was committed to Georgia for five months from April to September but then the four-star defensive end backed off his pledge to the Bulldogs and reopened his recruitment. Texas A&M was the other finalist when the Philadelphia (Pa.) Northeast standout made his first decision and it looks like the Aggies could have a massive lead heading into his decision this weekend. Oregon, Tennessee and others are fringe players, but Jeudy could be A&M’s to lose.

TRISTAN LEIGH

Overview: There has been so much talk about Oklahoma being the school to beat for Leigh, but in recent weeks LSU has made a serious push to land his signature and there is some confidence that the Tigers could get it done. Florida, Clemson and Ohio State round out Leigh’s favorites. The Sooners have done an excellent job recruiting Leigh, he has a friendship with five-star QB signee Caleb Williams and with that coaching staff, so Oklahoma would be no surprise but LSU should be watched closely.

TERRENCE LEWIS

Terrence Lewis (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Overview: For seven months, Lewis was committed to Tennessee and it looked like a major recruiting victory for the Volunteers, but in late November he backed off that pledge. Heading into this weekend’s announcement, the high four-star linebacker from Miami (Fla.) Central had Tennessee and Maryland as his finalists. It looked like the Vols could land him again as Maryland had a lot of ground to make up. But now heading into Saturday’s decision, Lewis has Miami and Maryland as his final two. It will be an interesting announcement for sure.

CEYAIR WRIGHT

Ceyair Wright (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)