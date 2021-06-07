Androff feels at home with coach Frost and Nebraska
It didn't take long for Nebraska to reel in their first commit following their official visit weekend. Chase Androff, from Lakeville (Minn.) South, took a day to think about things, based on coach Scott Frost's advice, before making a commitment to the Huskers.
“I really felt at home on the visit,” Androff said. “I was talking to coach Scott Frost and I was telling him where I was and he didn’t want to force me to say anything. He asked me to take a day and think about it. He wanted me to make the right decision.
“I thought that moment was very representative of him and his program, and how they didn’t want to squeeze me or pressure me into making a decision. I couldn’t give it away to you at all yesterday.”
The approach from the Nebraska head coach scored him and Nebraska a lot of points with Chase and his family.
“First thing my mom said when we left that conversation with coach Frost was ‘wow, that says a lot’. He really showed he wanted what was best for me.”
Androff was leaving Nebraska yesterday eyeing an official visit to East Lansing, Mich., this weekend to check out Michigan State. Those plans have changed.
“The official visit to Michigan State has been canceled. They pretty much told me this weekend that I was there for a reason.”
Androff did a great job of throwing literally everyone off in their interviews with him leaving Nebraska. He was quoted saying the visit was an '8 or 9'. He had an updated rating tonight.
“It was an understatement. It was literally a ‘10’. It was a perfect weekend in my book.”
Androff will have time to get focused for his senior year now and put recruiting behind him knowing his home will be Nebraska.
If there is one more thought that may need some investigating, it could be about graduating early to get to Nebraska in January.
“I have put some thought into it, but not a whole lot. It’s something that I will look into for sure. Nothing has been decided yet.”