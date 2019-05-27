Nebraska officially learned its postseason fate Monday morning when it was announced that they will travel to Oklahoma City, Okla. for regional play. The regional is being moved from Stillwater to Oklahoma City's Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark due to heavy rains in the area, making the diamond at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium unplayable.

The Huskers will represent the No. 3 seed in the Regional and will begin the tournament by taking on the No. 2 seeded UConn Huskies on Friday at 12:00 PM CT on ESPN3. The Huskers and Huskies are joined by hosts and No. 9 national seed Oklahoma State as well as No. 4 seed Harvard and the two will play their game at 6:00 PM CT later that same day.

Head coach Darin Erstad is excited about the opportunity to get to extend their season and recognizes the big moment this will be for the seniors on the squad. "I'm not going to break it down too much other than I'm glad we're in," Erstad said. "The boys deserve it, they beat some really quality teams this year. I told the seniors, this is three out of four years for our seniors. Matt Waldron starting at Clemson as a freshman and now he's going to be starting in Oklahoma City as a senior, I think that's pretty cool."

Erstad gave the squad the day off on Monday and spent the day with the players in the team clubhouse to find out where they were heading. The skipper said his team is a little fatigued following the Big Ten tournament but is confident in their ability to bounce back. "They're excited but they're tired, that was a long tournament," Erstad explained. "They're going to take today off and go home and get some rest. They'll be excited but right now, you can feel it.

"We'll practice a little bit tomorrow but be very cautious in making sure we get their legs underneath them before we head out of here."

With all the teams now heading into regional play, Erstad says that it now all comes down to who can get hot at the right time. "I don't care what seed you are, I don't care what your stats are, I don't care," Erstad added. "It's all about who gets after it and finds a way to get it done. Win ugly, win great, it doesn't matter. You just got to find a way to make plays and do cool things this time of year, that's what it's all about."

Ahead of the Huskers trip to Oklahoma City, here's a quick breakdown of all the teams Nebraska could potentially face in the NCAA Regional this weekend.