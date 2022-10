Nebraska has found itself in the middle of the Big Ten West race, and a trip to Indianapolis is very much on the line as the Huskers move forward.

That is part of the Mickey Joseph Effect as the program feels like it has grabbed some real momentum heading into a Friday night showdown against Rutgers.

The Inside Nebraska staff analyzes how the program has changed under Joseph's guidance in addition to other talking points from this week's press conferences – including Bill Busch breaking down the defense, Mark Whipple discussing his relationship with Casey Thompson and more.

Watch that video below or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, and listen to the show on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.