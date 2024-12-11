Analyzing impact of Dylan Raiola, Emmett Johnson returning to Nebraska

Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik give their thoughts on Nebraska football star quarterback Dylan Raiola and running back Emmett Johnson both announcing that they are not entering the transfer portal and will be returning to the Huskers.

