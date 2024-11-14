Analysis: What Nebraska is getting in four-star LB Dawson Merritt

Nebraska improved to 3-0 on the season with an 86-60 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday night.
Nebraska improved to 3-0 on the season with a win over Fairleigh Dickinson. Here are three quick thoughts on the win.
Mailbag addressing top flip targets, the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 class and new targets that could emerge
News, notes and bios on the five Nebraska volleyball signees in the Class of 2025.
Rivals' Greg Smith pores through a handful of flip targets in the Big Ten, including one current Nebraska commit.
Nebraska improved to 3-0 on the season with an 86-60 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday night.
Nebraska improved to 3-0 on the season with a win over Fairleigh Dickinson. Here are three quick thoughts on the win.
Mailbag addressing top flip targets, the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 class and new targets that could emerge