Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Analysis: Nebraska lands explosive, violent North Dakota DL Kade Pietrzak

Tim Verghese • InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
@TimVerghese

In an impressive recruiting win, Nebraska has landed 2025 West Fargo (N.D) Sheyenne three-star defensive lineman Kade Pietrzak, the top-ranked prospect out of North Dakota.

With Pietrzak's decision N, here's a look at what the Huskers are getting in the athletic three-star defensive prospect

=================================

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?

>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)

>> Subscribe for free to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement