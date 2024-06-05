Jamarion Parker is N.

Parker, a four-star running back out of St. Louis, was committed to Arkansas for about seven months before reopening his recruitment during the last week of March.

Now, he's a Husker.

And he gives Matt Rhule's running back room an added dynamic in explosiveness, speed and a weapon to account for in the pass game.

Now that Parker's decision is N, let's take a look at what he gives Nebraska on the field and how he impacts the Huskers' 2025 class.