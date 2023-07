Nebraska wide receivers coach Garret McGuire strikes again.

The Huskers gained the commitment of four-star Florida wide receiver Jacory Barney on Saturday night. He’s the second Miami native in the class, joining his former teammate Willis McGahee IV.

After Barney’s pledge, the Huskers now have four commitments from players currently rated as four-stars in the 2024 class, which continues to shoot up the rankings.

Now that Barney’s decision is in, let's take a look at what he gives the Huskers on the field and how he impacts their 2024 class.