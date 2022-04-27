Amid a litany of top options, NU is a contender for Scheierman

Three years ago, Baylor Scheierman was an unranked prospect who didn’t hold a single high-major scholarship offer. After three stellar seasons at South Dakota State, the former Aurora (Neb.) standout suddenly found himself as arguably the most coveted transfer in the country since officially entering his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal this week. Scheierman’s basketball opportunities now seem limitless. He’s currently preparing for the NBA Draft in Atlanta, but his fallback options for returning to college next season include essentially every blue-blood program. Among those offers is Nebraska, which, compared to some of his more high-profile suitors, wouldn’t seem to have a chance for a prospect of Scheierman’s caliber. But when the 6-foot-6 junior shooting guard announced his final 10 schools on Wednesday, it became clear that the Huskers were most definitely a legitimate contender.

Arguably the top prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal, Nebraska native Baylor Scheierman said the Huskers were very much a legitimate option. (Getty Images)

“I do, yeah. I do,” Scheierman told HuskerOnline.com when asked if he viewed NU as a real option. “Realistically, I do, just from a sense of Coach (Fred) Hoiberg having played in the league and coached in the league, and he knows what it takes. “His offensive system is built like a professional style, and he gives people the freedom to be a playmaker, so that’s definitely appealing. And then it’s also 40 minutes from home, which is another big factor. They are definitely realistically in the conversation.” Arkansas, Clemson, Creighton, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Texas, and Wake Forest also made Scheierman’s final list, along with Nebraska. Scheierman burst onto the national scene this past season while guiding SDSU to a 30-5 record and NCAA Tournament berth. He averaged 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while hitting a blistering 46.9 percent from 3-point range (83-of-177). He made it clear that he had “two feet in the draft” and that playing in the NBA was his top choice. But should he decide to return for another year of college, Scheierman said he wanted “an opportunity to play on a national stage every night and be able to showcase the abilities that I’ve worked so hard to improve and have gotten me to this point.”