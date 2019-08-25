“Those guys were really focused on every single day we came out and did a practice. On the individual, drills that we’re trying to get done, and then also the schematic things. I really like where those guys are now.”

“I’m excited where there at right now really from top to bottom,” Beckton said. “Those guys have really met their expectations from us coming in as a coaching staff. Those guys have played extremely well. Those guys have worked every single day to improve. We haven’t had very many losses out of my group this year.

Even though his entire group is back this season, tight ends coach Sean Beckton still has a relatively young group of players. Despite that youth, Beckton likes what he has to work with.

The tight end position is one of the only places where Nebraska returns every single player from last year as they head into the 2019 season.

Junior Jack Stoll is returning as the leader of the tight ends, but Beckton says sophomores Austin Allen and Kurt Rafdal really closed the gap with Stoll over the course of fall camp.

“I actually told Kurt Rafdal and Austin Allen that they’ve really closed the gap on Jack Stoll,” Beckton said. “Obviously, Jack smiled which I’m trying to keep him kind of grounded a little bit. Those guys have obviously done a tremendous job of really focusing on their individual weaknesses, and really improved those throughout training camp.

“Those top three right now, those are my guys. I’m really excited to see the development out of the whole group. The two guys, Kurt Rafdal and Austin Allen, have really improved throughout training camp.”

The development of Allen and Rafdal is significant as the Huskers have been working on many more two tight end sets and could even see as many as three tight ends on the field at once according to Allen.

“Any play we can have three tight ends in and we all know what we’ve got to do,” Allen said. “Everybody has to know all the concepts at all times out of any play, out of any formation. If we wanted to we could have three tight ends. We’re seeing a lot more two tight end sets and I’m loving that out of Frost.”

Beckton says he wants to keep his tight ends fresh out on the field and the growth of guys like Allen, Rafdal and some others will allow them to do that this fall.

“All those guys are going to play. They know they’re going to play,” Beckton said. “If they understand the scheme and our producing like they’re producing, those guys know they’re going to be on the football field.

“For us at the tight end spot, we want fresh guys out there. I want those guys playing at their maximum throughout the entire game. Last year I thought Jack played way too many reps for what we’re trying to do being an in-line blocker, being a receiver. We’ve got to build some depth there. I’m really excited what they’ve done so far.”