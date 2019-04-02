Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-02 19:24:46 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Allen officially announces transfer from Nebraska

Lqzwexb22rsthrzbmxjq
Guard Thomas Allen officially announced that he was keeping his name in the NCAA transfer portal and would be moving on from Nebraska.
Associated Press
Robin Washut • HuskerOnline.com
@RobinWashut
Senior Writer
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.

On the day Nebraska ushered in a new era with the introduction of head coach Fred Hoiberg, the Huskers lost one of their top returning players.

Guard Thomas Allen, who entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal last week, announced that he was officially moving on and would transfer to another university next season.

The 6-foot-1 junior-to-be averaged 8.7 points per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from 3-point range last season. He played in 29 games as a sophomore with 25 starts, but missed the final seven games with a high ankle sprain he suffered at Michigan on Feb. 28.

A former four-star Rivals150 recruit out of Brewster (N.H.) Academy, Allen was considered the centerpiece of Nebraska's 2017 recruiting class, picking the Huskers despite a late push from Kansas after backing out of his Letter of Intent to North Carolina State.

Nebraska will now have three open scholarships to fill for its 2019 class.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}