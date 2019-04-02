Guard Thomas Allen , who entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal last week, announced that he was officially moving on and would transfer to another university next season.

On the day Nebraska ushered in a new era with the introduction of head coach Fred Hoiberg, the Huskers lost one of their top returning players.

The 6-foot-1 junior-to-be averaged 8.7 points per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from 3-point range last season. He played in 29 games as a sophomore with 25 starts, but missed the final seven games with a high ankle sprain he suffered at Michigan on Feb. 28.

A former four-star Rivals150 recruit out of Brewster (N.H.) Academy, Allen was considered the centerpiece of Nebraska's 2017 recruiting class, picking the Huskers despite a late push from Kansas after backing out of his Letter of Intent to North Carolina State.

Nebraska will now have three open scholarships to fill for its 2019 class.