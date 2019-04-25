Junior linebacker Quayson Alexander will be moving on from the Nebraska football program.

HuskerOnline.com has confirmed that Alexander plans to enter his names in the NCAA transfer portal.

The New Jersey native joins fellow outside linebacker Breon Dixon, who also entered his name into the portal this week. A week ago back-up senior punter Caleb Lightbourn announced he was leaving the program as well.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Alexander did not appear in a game in his three years at NU and was also not a part of the 110-man Fall Camp roster a year ago.