News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-25 08:16:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Alexander moving on from the Husker football program

Cjdphcmjdgcimokhx588
Outside linebacker Quayshon Alexander is entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal. (Tyler Krecklow)
Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline.com
@Sean_Callahan
Publisher
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

Junior linebacker Quayson Alexander will be moving on from the Nebraska football program.

HuskerOnline.com has confirmed that Alexander plans to enter his names in the NCAA transfer portal.

The New Jersey native joins fellow outside linebacker Breon Dixon, who also entered his name into the portal this week. A week ago back-up senior punter Caleb Lightbourn announced he was leaving the program as well.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Alexander did not appear in a game in his three years at NU and was also not a part of the 110-man Fall Camp roster a year ago.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}