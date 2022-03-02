Alante Brown has a "big voice" in Nebraska's wide receiver room
In an afternoon filled with over a dozen interviews with Nebraska football coaches and players, one name seemed to be brought up the most: Alante Brown.
Head Coach Scott Frost said the 5-foot-10, 185-pound wide receiver is someone who has taken on a leadership role on the offense.
“I maybe would comment on Alante Brown,” Frost said on Monday at the press conference. “He has had a really good offseason, and he really has a voice in the wide receiver room that we have needed, and I hope he keeps coming on the way that he has because we are seeing some good things from him.”
Brown started his third spring practice season on Monday after having, what coaches noticed as, a big off-season. In 2021, he caught three passes for 30 yards in his nine-game appearances on offense.
In high school, Brown was a three-year starter at quarterback for Simeon High in Chicago. He led his team to a city championship and the Class 7A state quarterfinals in his final season. He attended St. Thomas More Prep school in Connecticut before heading to Nebraska.
New wide receiver/associate head coach Mickey Joseph said former quarterbacks typically fare better at safety or corner because they don’t do much catching. The coach said Brown has done a good job of adjusting to his new position.
“As a high school quarterback, he's done a really good job at catching the ball,” Joseph said. “He understands the game, from the quarterback point of view, the quarterback scene, he understands it.”
Brown is entering his third season as a receiver and is aiming for a breakout season. However, he will have to fight past veterans like Omar Manning, Zavier Betts, Oliver Martin and transfers Trey Palmer and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda.
The first thing Joseph said when asked about Brown is that he loves football, something very important to Joseph and Frost.
“That’s the No. 1 problem with NCAA football today is that these kids don’t love it, they like it. Alante loves it,” Joseph said. “He loves the game. You can win with kids when they love the game. When they like it, you’re gonna be in trouble.”
Joseph said the most athletic kids on the team play on special teams and that Brown stands out on the special teams unit.
“He runs down on kickoff and that’s impressive and he’ll stick his nose in there,” Joseph said.
Last season, Brown made the biggest impact on special teams as he had five kickoff returns for 77 yards. He filled a crucial hole for the Huskers as they struggled to find an electric kick returner. New special teams coordinator Bill Busch noticed Brown’s commitment to special teams.
Busch said that during their first meeting as a unit on Monday that he showed three players who made huge jumps on the depth chart from the beginning of last spring to the fall season. Brown was one of those players who started on the third team and eventually became Nebraska’s top kickoff returner.
“He’s one of my favorite guys on the team,” said Busch, who was a special teams analyst last season for Nebraska.
Busch said most players aren’t recruited to play on the special teams unit. He said Brown bought into the importance of special teams after he arrived at Nebraska and his time on special teams has carried over to the offense.
“Alante Brown bought in. He became one of our special players,” Busch said. “Now watch how he carries himself and also watch how he does his offense footwork. He’ll probably take off.”
Brown has the eyes of his head coach, position coach and special teams coach as he begins spring practice after a big off-season. His leadership has also commanded the eyes of his peers.
“One thing he brings to the room is leadership,” Joseph said. “But he works. He’s there all the time. He doesn’t miss. Everything he gives in there is 100% and he’s tough.”