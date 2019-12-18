Nebraska continued to roll on signing day with its latest addition coming from Alante Brown. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound wide receiver out of Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More announced he was signing with the Huskers on Wednesday. The three-star prospect committed to the Big Red over finalists Indiana, Michigan State, Maryland and Virginia Tech. He becomes the 24th known commitment in the 2020 class. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Brown means for the Huskers.

WR Alante Brown was a signing day addition for the Huskers.

1. Nebraska's biggest need on offense for 2020 was the wide receiver position. The Huskers needed to add some playmakers in the fold, including some guys that have more than just high school experience. Brown fits that mold as he's a year removed from high school having played at prep school St. Thomas More this past season. 2. Troy Walters deserves a lot of the credit for landing Brown. The talented wideout really saw his recruitment take off as the season went a long and the Huskers became a major player over the last month or two and Walters is a big reason why. 3. The addition of Brown now gives Nebraska five wideouts in its 2020 class and allows the Huskers to completely turn its focus to recruiting receivers for the 2021 class now.

4. While watching Brown's film, it doesn't take long to figure out why the Huskers liked him. His skill set fits right in with what Nebraska likes to do on offense. He plays all the receiver positions, can be used on fly sweeps, takes carries as a running back and even played some wild cat QB this past season. He's a playmaker with the ball in his hands. 5. Brown has a nice combination of speed and quickness. He's a sudden athlete and that can make you miss, put his foot in the ground and turn on the jets. I also like the fact that Brown is a kick returner on special teams. 6. Brown isn't the biggest guy at 5-foot-10, but he is put together well weighing in at 185-pounds. He should be a player that is physically ready to come in and see the field early. 7. I like fact that Brown is originally from the Chicago area. Recruiting Illinois has been somewhat hard for the Huskers in recent years, but perhaps the addition of Brown can help change that.

8. 2020 Nebraska commit breakdown

9. 2020 commits by position

1 - Quarterback 2 - Running back 5 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 2 - Offensive linemen 3 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 4 - Outside linebacker 2 - Inside linebacker 4- Defensive back 1 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?