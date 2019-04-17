The makeover of Nebraska’s roster under new head coach Fred Hoiberg continued on Wednesday, as junior-to-be guard Nana Akenten announced his transfer from the program via Twitter.

The Bolingbrook, Ill., native averaged 4.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game last season as a sophomore, but was suspended for the final seven games for a violation of team rules.

His status was supposed to be re-evaluated by former head coach Tim Miles after the season, and that task was then handed to Hoiberg after the coaching change.

The Huskers now have five open scholarships for the 2019-20 season, which does not include the upcoming decision for Isaiah Roby to return for his senior year or jump to the NBA.