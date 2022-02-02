Ajay Allen commit: What does it mean for Nebraska?

Nebraska added a late running back addition to the 2022 class on the February signing day with Ajay Allen from Monroe (La.) Neville. Here are some quick takes and thoughts on what his commitment means to the Huskers.

RB Ajay Allen

1. There definitely seem to be more pressing needs like offensive or defensive line, but the Huskers had a connection back to the former TCU commitment through their new assistant coach Bryan Applewhite who was recruiting Allen to Fort Worth. 2. The Huskers told Allen on his official visit two weeks ago that there was a hole in the running backs room despite the numbers at the position indicating otherwise. It may be a sign of things to come with a pending transfer or it could be more about the skill set need. 3. Allen came away from the visit from Nebraska feeling good about the people and the place as well as the opportunity. He felt like based on what he was being told that if he came to Lincoln he could put himself in a position to start in the fall.

4. And his abilities are evident. Allen is so much fun to watch on film whether he is a receiver on a runner he is a dangerous weapon on the offensive side of the football. 5. Besides Allen's speed, what is really fun to watch about Allen is how smooth he is as a runner. From his cuts to the start-stop to the spin move he seems to have all of those things and when you add that speed he is a big play threat every time he touches the ball. 6. The special teams are getting a serious overhaul at Nebraska and Allen will continue to add to that overhaul. Allen is a dangerous return man. It's almost funny to watch him return because he's so fast he beats blocks being set up and runs right past them. 7. OK, I am going to say it. I love the cockiness that Allen has. Nebraska needs some of that and if there is a skill position that Nebraska needs a guy that is completely confident it's running back. He kind of reminds me of Maurice Washington with the big play ability and the confidence.



