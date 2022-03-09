After visit Nebraska offense could be a great fit for WR Doss

Nebraska hosted a very important mid-week visitor today when Jaidyn Doss , from Peculiar (Mo.) Raymore-Peculiar, made the drive up for spring practice. The three-star wide receiver is a big target for the Huskers and they wanted him to get a good look at their offense, the various wide receiver positions, as well as check out the facilities.

“I was able to see the practice today,” Doss said. “It was a high intensity practice. There was a lot of trash talking. That is just the way that I was taught to play so I liked it.

“The tempo was fast. It was a great tempo. That is something that I liked about the offense and the practice.”

When Doss was watching the Nebraska practice there was one things he felt stood out: execution. He felt like the offense was going out and doing what they need to do based on the play call.

“They were executing today. They were all doing what they needed to do based on the play that was called.

“They throw the ball a lot, but they like to run it, too. I can block as a receiver. That is a good fit for me.”

One advantage for Doss which could lead him to playing early at Nebraska is his versatility. The Husker wide receivers need to be able to play all of the spots.

“I see myself playing outside, but I can also play inside at the slot,” Doss said. “They said that they want their receivers to know all of the spots and that would help me get on the field sooner since I could play them all.”

Doss was able to see some of the Nebraska facilities today. He was also able to watch a video about the facility upgrades that are taking place right now in Lincoln.

“I saw the weight room and I liked that. I didn’t get to go into the locker room. I love what they do with their nutrition and training table. I also liked what they are going to do with the facility. They showed me a video of that.”