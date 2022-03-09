After visit Nebraska offense could be a great fit for WR Doss
Nebraska hosted a very important mid-week visitor today when Jaidyn Doss, from Peculiar (Mo.) Raymore-Peculiar, made the drive up for spring practice. The three-star wide receiver is a big target for the Huskers and they wanted him to get a good look at their offense, the various wide receiver positions, as well as check out the facilities.
“I was able to see the practice today,” Doss said. “It was a high intensity practice. There was a lot of trash talking. That is just the way that I was taught to play so I liked it.
“The tempo was fast. It was a great tempo. That is something that I liked about the offense and the practice.”
When Doss was watching the Nebraska practice there was one things he felt stood out: execution. He felt like the offense was going out and doing what they need to do based on the play call.
“They were executing today. They were all doing what they needed to do based on the play that was called.
“They throw the ball a lot, but they like to run it, too. I can block as a receiver. That is a good fit for me.”
One advantage for Doss which could lead him to playing early at Nebraska is his versatility. The Husker wide receivers need to be able to play all of the spots.
“I see myself playing outside, but I can also play inside at the slot,” Doss said. “They said that they want their receivers to know all of the spots and that would help me get on the field sooner since I could play them all.”
Doss was able to see some of the Nebraska facilities today. He was also able to watch a video about the facility upgrades that are taking place right now in Lincoln.
“I saw the weight room and I liked that. I didn’t get to go into the locker room. I love what they do with their nutrition and training table. I also liked what they are going to do with the facility. They showed me a video of that.”
One of the big reasons for the visit today was so Doss could get a chance to meet the wide receivers position coach, Mickey Joseph.
“I liked him,” Doss said. “We sat down and we talked a while. He’s real. He’s going to be straight-up with you and that’s something that I really care about in a coach.”
Doss was able to meet a number of the other Nebraska coaches, including some of the support staff.
“I met coach Frost and I really liked coach Frost. I also met coach Fisher, coach Ruud, coach Busch and the strength coach. I met pretty much all of them.”
Nebraska wanted Doss to feel welcome today and in the future. They have asked him to come back for the spring game next month and want him to get back in the fall for a game.
“They are talking to me about the spring game and also about the fall,” Doss said. “We will just have to see how that goes, but I will more than likely get back here for the spring game.”
Doss has some other visits planned for this spring and summer. He has one scheduled to get out and see a Pac-12 school and has plans to check out a pair of Big Ten schools later as well.
“I am going to Oregon next month. I am also planning on going to Michigan and Michigan State. Those will be unofficial visits. I am not sure when I will take my official visits yet.”