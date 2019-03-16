CHICAGO – While Tim Miles’ future at Nebraska beyond this weekend’s Selection Sunday remains to be seen, one certainty is that the Huskers want to keep playing.

Even after advancing to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 13 seed, NU’s epic collapse of losing 13 of the final 19 games of the regular season left it on the outside looking in for the NCAA Tournament field.

However, after picking up two more quality wins in Chicago, Nebraska’s 18-16 overall record – which includes three Quadrant 1 wins and seven in Quadrant 2 – should be more than enough to earn a bid to the National Invitation Tournament for the second year in a row.

Executive associate athletic director Marc Boehm told the Husker Sports Network on Thursday that invoices for potential postseason play would be sent out to season ticket holders, and those started arriving in mailboxes on Friday.

“What you want to be is above .500, and we’ve accomplished that from an NIT perspective…” Boehm told the radio show. “We are preparing for it.”

Depending on what happens on Sunday, Miles said he was all in on his team keeping the season going, especially after the breath of fresh air it received in Chicago despite having just eight available players.

“I’ll go anywhere,” Miles said. “If they take us, we’re going.”

Nebraska’s players felt the same way, even after veterans like seniors Glynn Watson and James Palmer Jr. were on the court for all 120 minutes of the three Big Ten Tournament games

“I’m always anxious to play,” Palmer said. “I don’t care what it is, I’m just grateful to be able to play basketball, whether it’s the NIT or whatever. I’m just ready to play.”

Added Watson:

“I’m always happy to play, and if it’s got to be in the NIT, I’ll be ready. I’m pretty sure everybody else will be ready to play no matter what else is going on. We’ll go out and fight no matter what.”

The invoices sent out to season ticket holders offered the chance to buy tickets for three potential postseason games at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Seats in the 100 level were listed at $15, while the 200 level were $10. Courtside seats were priced at $20.

No money will be collected from those interested until after Nebraska’s postseason fate is known and how many (if any) games will be played in Lincoln.