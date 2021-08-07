After Martinez, backup quarterback job remains wide open

This offseason, the praise for junior quarterback and fourth-year starter Adrian Martinez has been as high as ever, as Nebraska's coaches and players said he's poised for his best season yet. Behind him on the quarterback depth chart, however, is total uncertainty. Head coach Scott Frost, offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco have been high on the potential of second-year freshman Logan Smothers and true freshman Heinrich Haarberg as viable backups. But the reality is that, now a week through fall camp, both quarterbacks still have a lot to prove before either of them solidifies himself as the clear No. 2 behind Martinez.

Logan Smothers (pictured) and Heinrich Haarberg continue to go head-to-head for Nebraska's No. 2 quarterback job this fall. (Tyler Krecklow)

"We want to throw everything at them quick," Frost said. "I want to get that first unit available to run anything that we need to run this year early on, and then we'll start scaling it back and dialing in a little bit more. "So we're throwing a lot at those guys, particularly Haarberg. But they've picked up right where they left off in the spring. Both of them are doing some really good things." Both Smothers and Haarberg showed flashes over the 15 spring practices and in the Red-White Spring Game, but neither separated enough to clear up the competition going into fall camp. As Frost mentioned, Smothers has a bit of a leg up with his experience, having a full year in the program and learning the offense under his belt. While Smothers was the presumptive No. 2 going at the start of spring ball, Haarberg's athleticism and arm strength quickly changed that conversation. Now it's a matter of which QB will put it all together first.