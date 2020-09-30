Deontai Williams sat down at the press conference podium in front of the Zoom camera and microphone and wasn’t quite sure what to do with his mask. In his defense, it had been more than a full calendar year since the senior safety had to do an interview, let alone one amid a pandemic. The important part was that Williams was back at the forefront of Nebraska’s defense on Tuesday after a season-ending shoulder injury spoiled his 2019 campaign, not even one game into the year. Now fully healthy again, the former junior college transfer is ready to make his mark as one of the leaders of NU’s secondary.

It's been nearly two years since Deontai Williams played a full football game. Now his long wait is almost over. (Associated Press)

“Ever since I got hurt, I’ve been on the move to get better, learn more about the playbook, and try to be that captain that the defense needs,” Williams said. When Williams was injured in the 2019 opener vs. South Alabama and then had season-ending surgery the next day, it would end up being a more significant blow to Nebraska's defense than anyone could have thought. Though he only started one his during his first season as a Husker in 2018, Williams still posted an overall grade of 91.3 per PFF, making him the highest-rated safety in the Big Ten and earning a spot on the outlet's All-Big Ten team as a result. Even more, PFF listed Williams as an honorable mention All-American. It seemed like anytime Williams was on the field in 2018, he was making plays. He forced two fumbles, picked off two passes, and his longest allowed completion went for only 17 yards. But Nebraska never got to see what the Jacksonville, Fla., native could do as a full-time starter, and the ripple effect his injury had on the entire defense became more noticeable by the week.