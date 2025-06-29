Trae Taylor goes in depth on top targets, film room notes from Dylan Raiola

Trae Taylor has made it clear: The four-star quarterback is firmly committed to Nebraska football, and the recruiting process is over.
At least, his recruiting process is over.
Nebraska has flipped 2026 four-star receiver Nalin Scott.
A new FutureCast on a 4-star WR who has experienced one of the nation's most head-turning recruitments this offseason.
Former Nebraska basketball player Brice Williams signs deal with the Detroit Pistons.
Inside Nebraska's opponent check-in takes a look at Houston Christian and its key players.
In this week's Thursday edition of Tim-Bits, we discuss where Nebraska stands with key 2026 targets
